What’s Growing On: Poinsettia Care

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Poinsettias have been a Christmas staple here in the state of Florida for more than 200 years.

No potted plant represents the holidays more than a bright, red poinsettia. And in recent years we’ve seen them come in a variety of new colors ranging from white and pink, to yellow and even orange.

First popularized as houseplants in the mid-20th century, poinsettias are a medium-sized tree native to Mexico. They typically bloom in the wild in December, making them a natural to become a Christmas plant.

With proper care, you can enjoy a poinsettia plant in your home for up to 2 months. And when picking a poinsettia, look for closed yellow flowers in the center; the greener that small flower is, the better. As they open, they turn yellow, which indicates the plant has been in bloom for some time and may not last as long as you like in your home. Avoid any plants that are shedding pollen as that poinsettia is past its prime.

After you’ve found the perfect location in your home to splash with some Christmas cheer, keeping your poinsettia plant alive is important, specifically when it comes to watering.

A co-head grower at UF, Jieli Wegerif, tells us, “You want to make sure that you’re checking it for dryness, so you want to water it before it becomes super, super dry. And you want to take it out of the little sleeve we give it to you in, and pour some water in it. Let it soak up that water and then put it back in its sleeve.”

Once they do and begin to drop their leaves the plant is in crisis mode to save its root system. The plant won’t be able to recover and there is no turning back when this happens.

Over at the University of Florida, an annual plant sale with over 5,000 poinsettia plants nearly sold out on its first day due to their consistency in selling high-quality poinsettias.

All proceeds from the sale go fund the environmental horticulture club’s annual trip which, next year, is in Brazil.

Michael Hutchinson, the President Environmental Horticulture Club, has a passion for what the club represents.

“I think our club stands out at UF for the opportunities it lets students have experience working with a commercial scale crop here in the greenhouse and also we allow international travel to be so accessible.”

