Wildlife mural unveiled in the City of Ocala

A mural featuring wildlife from the Ocklawaha River was unveiled in Ocala.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A new mural was unveiled in the City of Ocala which celebrates the wildlife of the Ocklawaha River.

The dedication was held on the morning of December 19th on NE 36th Avenue.

The 415-foot mural features 24 different wildlife species found in and along the Ocklawaha River.

Funding was donated through the Fort King Presbyterian Church by anonymous donors.

The mural was dedicated as a gift to the City of Ocala and is now part of the city’s public art collection.

