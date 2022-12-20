Bradford County veteran gets trailer home stolen while in rehab

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMPTON, Fla. (WCJB) - In a matter of months Bradford County Vietnam veteran, Arthur Baker, lost his leg and his home.

If it weren’t for Baker living at Windsor Health and Rehabilitation Center, recovering from getting his leg amputated due to his diabetes, he wouldn’t have a home.

Baker lived at Florida Tractor Repair in his 40 foot Monte Carlo travel trailer for a year and a half, right across the street from his friend and power of attorney, Tina Brown. Now, that trailer home is gone.

“Oh boy I lost everything. It’s just like here are the clothes on your back, that’s it,” said Baker.

Tina Brown noticed Baker’s trailer was missing when she returned home the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

According to the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office incident report, Baker got his trailer after his home was destroyed from Hurricane Irma. He used a loan from the U.S. Small Business Association.

Deputies said Baker never registered his trailer with the State of Florida, so there is no Vehicle Identification Number on file, making it hard for them to find it.

While Baker’s in rehab, Brown said she is doing everything she can to help him.

“It’s a wheelchair ramp up to our door because we’ve invited him to come stay with us because now he has nowhere to go when he gets out in a couple of weeks,” said Brown.

People across Clay and Bradford counties built the ramp for Baker.

“It amazes me the kindness of people,” he said.

Baker said he wants the person or people who took his trailer to know “I got one leg but don’t think I can’t kick your butt.”

Right now, deputies do not have a lead.

