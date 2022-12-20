Colleague remembers woman killed in Bannerman Road crash.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The former executive director of the Florida Public Defenders Association died Sunday evening in a one-vehicle crash in Tallahassee.

Kristina Wiggins, 48, was a staffer at numerous state agencies for the past 20 years and had worked for the past two years as an operations director for Tallahassee Community College.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report, at 8:27 pm, the vehicle Wiggins was in veered off Bannerman Road “for unknown reasons” and hit a culvert and some trees before coming to a rest on the road shoulder. Wiggins was pronounced dead at the scene, and no other vehicles were involved.

The report does not identify the driver of the vehicle.

Stacy Scott worked with Wiggins during her time as executive director of the association and said they worked together primarily during the Florida Legislative Session, advocating for appropriations issues regarding the Public Defenders Association.

“Kristina was a lovely person to work with; she was good at her job,” Scott said. “She was an extremely dedicated mother of two children who I know must be devastated by this tragic accident.”

Scott described Wiggins as bright, friendly, and someone who had a “zest for life.”

“She had an infectious smile and laugh, and when we would walk around the Capitol halls together, she knew everyone, greeted everyone with a smile and a hug, and was a very pleasant person to be around,” Scott said.

Scott said she and Wiggins would often speak about family together and said the news of Wiggins’ death deeply saddened her.

“It was shocking and sad,” Scott said. “We all drive cars every single day, and we all realize that we’re taking our lives in our hands every single day. It’s something that I think we take for granted, and it was terrible.”

In a statement, Tallahassee Community College President Dr. Jim Murdaugh said: “As our Director of Workday Operations for the past two years, Kristina was instrumental in moving the College through the post-implementation phase of the single-largest technology project in our history. More importantly, she was a member of our campus community and believed deeply in the mission and helping our students. Our thoughts are with her family, particularly her children, Katherine and Gavin, during this difficult time.”

Wiggins leaves behind two children; a son, Gavin; daughter, Katherine; friends and ex-husband, Andrew Wiggins.

