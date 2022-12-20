Convicted felon arrested with loaded gun, drugs on RTS bus

Joshua Hall, 36, of Gainesville arrested on firearm and drug charges
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies found a man with a loaded gun on a Gainesville public bus while serving an arrest warrant.

Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Joshua Hall, 36, of Gainesville on an outstanding warrant on Tuesday. He was taken into custody while getting off an RTS bus in downtown Gainesville.

When they arrested him, Hall had trafficking amounts of synthetic narcotics, a loaded firearm, and a scale. Hall is a 13-time convicted felon.

He was charged with drug trafficking, drug equipment possession, possession of a weapon by a felon, and weapon offense.

