Foul play is suspected in the disappearance of a Wellborn woman

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County sheriff’s deputies are identifying a person of interest in connection with a missing person case.

Deputies say they suspect foul play in the disappearance of 59-year-old Deborah Lanham of Wellborn.

She was reported missing from Suwannee County on December 14th.

Deputies say her boyfriend, 30-year-old Jordan Gregory Ernsberger, also of Wellborn, is a person of interest.

He’s in jail on charges unrelated to this investigation.

