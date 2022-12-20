Foul play is suspected in the disappearance of a Wellborn woman

Suwannee County sheriff's deputies suspect the boyfriend of a Wellborn woman in her disappearance.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County sheriff’s deputies are identifying a person of interest in connection with a missing person case.

Deputies say they suspect foul play in the disappearance of 59-year-old Deborah Lanham of Wellborn.

She was reported missing from Suwannee County on December 14th.

Deputies say her boyfriend, 30-year-old Jordan Gregory Ernsberger, also of Wellborn, is a person of interest.

He’s in jail on charges unrelated to this investigation.

