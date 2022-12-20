Foul play is suspected in the disappearance of a Wellborn woman
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County sheriff’s deputies are identifying a person of interest in connection with a missing person case.
Deputies say they suspect foul play in the disappearance of 59-year-old Deborah Lanham of Wellborn.
She was reported missing from Suwannee County on December 14th.
Deputies say her boyfriend, 30-year-old Jordan Gregory Ernsberger, also of Wellborn, is a person of interest.
He’s in jail on charges unrelated to this investigation.
TRENDING: ‘I’m terrified’: A gun battle wounded five people in Lake City
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.