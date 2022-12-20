Gainesville man arrested for pushing elderly woman, threatening her with hammer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville was arrested after was accused of pushing an elderly woman and threatening to hit her with a hammer.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies say on Monday afternoon they responded to an incident at a home on Southwest 12th Place and arrested Salaam Payton, 44.

According to the arrest report, Payton pushed a 70-year-old woman during an argument. He then held a hammer over his head and advanced toward the woman.

The victim’s son armed himself with a knife and intervened to defend his mother. Payton also advanced toward the son and hit the wall with the hammer.

Payton was booked into the Alachua County Jail on charges of battery on a person 65 years of age or older, aggravated assault, and property damage.

