High Springs Police deliver gifts to over 50 children in “Operation Holiday Cheer”

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs officers traded their police caps for Santa hats on Tuesday morning for their Operation Holiday Cheer.

For the past 30 days the department collected $10,000 worth of toys and gift cards.

With the help of business partners and the community, they provided gifts for more than 50 children.

On Tuesday morning, High Springs Police Chief Antoine Sheppard and his officers made 5 stops to personally deliver gifts to families.

According to Sheppard, “It makes us feel joyous and it shows the value of our agency and the value of our community because we know it’s better to give than receive and our giving will have a positive impact to families across this community”.

Kids were gifted items like a drone, a hover board, sports gear, bicycles, and more.

