High Springs Police deliver gifts to over 50 children in “Operation Holiday Cheer”

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs officers traded their police caps for Santa hats on Tuesday morning for their Operation Holiday Cheer.

For the past 30 days the department collected $10,000 worth of toys and gift cards.

With the help of business partners and the community, they provided gifts for more than 50 children.

TRENDING: Special election dates set for open Florida House seat in Marion County after Harding resignation

On Tuesday morning, High Springs Police Chief Antoine Sheppard and his officers made 5 stops to personally deliver gifts to families.

According to Sheppard, “It makes us feel joyous and it shows the value of our agency and the value of our community because we know it’s better to give than receive and our giving will have a positive impact to families across this community”.

Kids were gifted items like a drone, a hover board, sports gear, bicycles, and more.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland

Latest News

This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins has an antique that has more...
North Central Florida Treasures: Night Before Christmas
Joshua Hall, 36, of Gainesville arrested on firearm and drug charges
Convicted felon arrested with loaded gun, drugs on RTS bus
High Springs Police deliver gifts to over 50 children in “Operation Holiday Cheer”
Emergency crews attempt to resuscitate stabbing victim in Gainesville neighborhood
Stabbing victim dies from traumatic injuries in Gainesville neighborhood