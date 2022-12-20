High Springs Police Department will host Holiday Cheer Operation delivery day

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs Police Department officials will hold Holiday Cheer Operation delivery day on Tuesday.

They will deliver gifts to several deserving families starting at 9 a.m.

Officials will start at the High Springs Police Department.

TRENDING: Foul play is suspected in the disappearance of a Wellborn woman

All are welcome to attend this joyful event and experience.

The department has helped more than 50 families through community and business contributions.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.