‘I’m terrified’: A gun battle wounded five people in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Five people were wounded in a shooting in Lake City. Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies assisted Lake City police officers at the scene.

Bayonta Poole, who is a Lake City resident, said incidents like this hit too close to home.

“My cousin was an innocent bystander and he died, he lost his life,” shared Poole. “It’s crazy because I think the police needs to do more around here because we just can’t be losing people like this.”

Deputies said the shooting happened along northwest Long Street and Dixie Avenue.

Police believe it started with an argument and ended with gunfire being exchanged between two vehicles.

The bullets hit two individuals that were inside the vehicles. The other vehicle drove off. The bullets also struck three juvenile bystanders who happened to be nearby.

“I’m terrified. I’m not gonna sit here and say I’m okay with it. I’m not. I’m terrified,” shared Poole.

Officers said all of the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the trauma center.

Residents said gun violence has increased in Columbia County and fear for their safety.

Police cleared the scene. So far, no arrests have been made.

