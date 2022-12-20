‘I’m terrified’: A gun battle wounded five people in Lake City

By Zitlali Solache
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Five people were wounded in a shooting in Lake City. Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies assisted Lake City police officers at the scene.

Bayonta Poole, who is a Lake City resident, said incidents like this hit too close to home.

“My cousin was an innocent bystander and he died, he lost his life,” shared Poole. “It’s crazy because I think the police needs to do more around here because we just can’t be losing people like this.”

Deputies said the shooting happened along northwest Long Street and Dixie Avenue.

Police believe it started with an argument and ended with gunfire being exchanged between two vehicles.

The bullets hit two individuals that were inside the vehicles. The other vehicle drove off. The bullets also struck three juvenile bystanders who happened to be nearby.

“I’m terrified. I’m not gonna sit here and say I’m okay with it. I’m not. I’m terrified,” shared Poole.

Officers said all of the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the trauma center.

Residents said gun violence has increased in Columbia County and fear for their safety.

Police cleared the scene. So far, no arrests have been made.

TRENDING STORY: Video shows Hamilton Co. deputy kneeling on Lake City resident’s neck

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland

Latest News

‘I’m terrified’: A gun battle wounded five people in Lake City
Residents are frustrated after a third development is proposed on HWY 318 in Marion County
Residents are frustrated after a third development is proposed on HWY 318 in Marion County
The 41-acre property is planned to have a hotel, two restaurants, retail space and eleven...
Residents are frustrated after a third development is proposed on HWY 318 in Marion County
Lake City Police investigate shooting, 5 people wounded