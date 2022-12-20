Lease negotiations continue between Lake City and Haeco Aviation Services

The negotiations on Haeco Aviation Services' lease at the Lake City airport will continue for at least another week.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The lease negotiations between Lake City officials and their largest private employer will last at least one more week.

Some council members felt they didn’t have enough time to study the final terms of the agreement for Haeco Aviation Services to remain at the Lake City airport.

If approved, Haeco would double their current lease to 300 thousand dollars a year, and raise that incrementally until it reaches half a million.

Council members also rejected a request by the Olustee Festival committee to hang event banners from city welcome signs during the festival in February.

Residents are frustrated after a third development is proposed on HWY 318 in Marion County

