Lease negotiations continue between Lake City and Haeco Aviation Services

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The lease negotiations between Lake City officials and their largest private employer will last at least one more week.

Some council members felt they didn’t have enough time to study the final terms of the agreement for Haeco Aviation Services to remain at the Lake City airport.

If approved, Haeco would double their current lease to 300 thousand dollars a year, and raise that incrementally until it reaches half a million.

Council members also rejected a request by the Olustee Festival committee to hang event banners from city welcome signs during the festival in February.

