Lubavitch Chabad Jewish Student Center will hold the Chanukah Lox N Latkes Brunch
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Jewish Student Community Center hosts Chanukah Lox N Latkes Brunch for senior citizens on Tuesday.
The Chanukah event creates a community atmosphere where seniors come together to express and practice their faith.
It will consist of good food, music, and joy.
The event will take place at 11:30 a.m.
It will be held at the Lubavitch Chabad Jewish Student Center.
