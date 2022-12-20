Lubavitch Chabad Jewish Student Center will hold the Chanukah Lox N Latkes Brunch

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Jewish Student Community Center hosts Chanukah Lox N Latkes Brunch for senior citizens on Tuesday.

The Chanukah event creates a community atmosphere where seniors come together to express and practice their faith.

It will consist of good food, music, and joy.

The event will take place at 11:30 a.m.

It will be held at the Lubavitch Chabad Jewish Student Center.

