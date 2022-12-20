Marion County Commission will meet to discuss rising costs with no-kill animal shelter in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County commissioners will discuss rising costs associated with the no-kill animal shelter in the city of Ocala on Tuesday.

The community expressed the desire to change Marion County Animal Services into a no-kill facility a few years ago.

Changes had to be implemented to achieve that status.

The changes also impacted the cost of providing animal services.

The city has requested an alternative for shelter services only.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m. at the McPherson Governmental Campus Auditorium.

