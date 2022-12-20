Marion County Fire Rescue awarded $858,000 in granting funding for new transport safety equipment

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:09 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Fire Rescue crews received grant funding for new transport safety equipment.

MCFR received $858,000 from the Assistance to Firefighters grant.

TRENDING: Man in jail after shooting another man in road-rage incident

The funds will help purchase 39 Stryker power load stretcher systems.

The stretchers are being installed into MCFR’s transport units to help reduce muscle and skeletal injuries to first responders by loading patients into the vehicle instead of lifting them.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland

Latest News

Toys for Tots drive coming to an end as Christmas approaches
Toys for Tots drive coming to an end as Christmas approaches
Toys for Tots drive coming to an end as Christmas approaches
Marion County Fire Rescue awarded $858,000 in granting funding for new transport safety equipment
Marion County Fire Rescue awarded $858,000 in granting funding for new transport safety equipment
The negotiations on Haeco Aviation Services' lease at the Lake City airport will continue for...
Lease negotiations continue between Lake City and Haeco Aviation Services