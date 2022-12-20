Marion County Fire Rescue awarded $858,000 in granting funding for new transport safety equipment

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Fire Rescue crews received grant funding for new transport safety equipment.

MCFR received $858,000 from the Assistance to Firefighters grant.

The funds will help purchase 39 Stryker power load stretcher systems.

The stretchers are being installed into MCFR’s transport units to help reduce muscle and skeletal injuries to first responders by loading patients into the vehicle instead of lifting them.

