Neighbors report thieves stealing from homes in Putnam County leading to 3 arrests

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Three accused thieves were arrested over the weekend after neighbors reported unusual activity in their Putnam County homes.

Sheriff’s deputies pulled over a vehicle hauling a trailer with Ashley Yates, 32, Richard Sherman, 68, and Matthew Sherman, 34, inside. Neighbors had reported to deputies that the trio burglarized three homes near Tree Farm Road and County Road 21.

Deputies say neighbors who spotted the trio entering the homes called the property owners to ask if anyone should be on the property. When they said no, the neighbors called the sheriff’s office and gave a description of the vehicle.

Yates told deputies after being stopped that she went to her sister’s home to feed fish, however, deputies called the sister who said the story was untrue. Inside the suspects’ trailer, deputies found it filled with stolen items from the homes.

All three were charged with three counts of burglary and one count of larceny.

