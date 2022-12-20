North Central Florida Treasures: Night Before Christmas

This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins has an antique that has more traditional value than monetary, the 1951 ” Night Before Christmas " book.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins has an antique that has more traditional value than monetary, the 1951 ” Night Before Christmas " book.

This week Art Adkins explains the details of why and when we began to celebrate Christmas and the introduction of Santa Claus and his reindeer.

In a retail setting this book is worth $10 .

