Ocala City Council will meet and vote on proposal that could include paying fire fee repayments

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala City Council will vote on proposal to move money from general fund reserve to pay fire fee repayments on Tuesday.

In 2014, class representatives filed a class action lawsuit against the city of Ocala.

They challenged the city’s fire fee as an unconstitutional tax and won.

The court determined the city had collected over $70 million in illegal taxes since February of 2010.

The city was ordered to deposit the illegal taxes into the common fund within 60 days.

The council will meet at 4 p.m. in the Ocala City Hall.

