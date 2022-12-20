Ocala City Council will meet and vote on proposal that includes paying fire fee repayments
Dec. 20, 2022
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala City Council will vote on proposal to move money from general fund reserve to pay fire fee repayments on Tuesday.
In 2014, class representatives filed a class action lawsuit against the city of Ocala.
They challenged the city’s fire fee as an unconstitutional tax and won.
The court determined the city had collected over $70 million in illegal taxes since February of 2010.
The city was ordered to deposit the illegal taxes into the common fund within 60 days.
The council will meet at 4 p.m. in the Ocala City Hall.
