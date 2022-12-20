Ocala City Council will meet and vote on proposal that includes paying fire fee repayments

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala City Council will vote on proposal to move money from general fund reserve to pay fire fee repayments on Tuesday.

In 2014, class representatives filed a class action lawsuit against the city of Ocala.

They challenged the city’s fire fee as an unconstitutional tax and won.

The court determined the city had collected over $70 million in illegal taxes since February of 2010.

The city was ordered to deposit the illegal taxes into the common fund within 60 days.

The council will meet at 4 p.m. in the Ocala City Hall.

