Residents are frustrated after a third development is proposed on HWY 318 in Marion County

IRVINE, Fla. (WCJB) - New Times Development, LLC is seeking a zoning change for the Irvine Commerce Center.

The roughly 41-acre stretch of land is off HWY 318 near the I-75 interchange.

“This one caught us completely by surprise because they put a little tiny sign up to give people within a 300-foot radius notice but no one lives there,” said Tim Gant the president of Save Our Rural Area.

They plan to build a hotel, two restaurants, a gas station, retail space, and eleven apartment buildings. Gant said the roadway is a major concern.

“This is an off-ramp that was built I believe in 1965 at that time it was six million people in Florida and it’s the same exchange as it’s always been since then. It’s going to need I believe the commission said 61 or 62 million dollars of improvement.”

This would be the third development on HWY 318 county commissioners have approved.

Down the street, the Sunny Oaks development is slated to have four million square feet of warehouse space, a fire station, and a water treatment plant.

While at the World Equestrian Center Jockey Club, plans are in motion to add more than 90 homes, an RV park, and a 9,000-seat stadium.

“Don’t kill the goose that’s laid the golden egg this is a beautiful place you guys know it’s a beautiful place enough is enough,” said Gant.

The decision will be made at Tuesday’s county commission meeting.

But since the item is on the consent agenda residents may not be able to voice their opinions unless a commissioner chooses to hear from the public.

