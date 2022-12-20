Stabbing victim dies from traumatic injuries in Gainesville neighborhood

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers are investigating after a man was stabbed on Tuesday.

Officers say it happened just after 10 a.m. at a home on Southwest 26th Drive. A man was taken to UF Health Shands suffering a stab wound where he died.

Officers say the suspect and another person were involved in an altercation.

Forensics was called to the scene to investigate. Gainesville Fire Rescue crews also responded.

