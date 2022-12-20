Stabbing victim dies from traumatic injuries in Gainesville neighborhood

Gainesville Police respond to stabbing in a neighborhood in Southwest Gainesville
Gainesville Police respond to stabbing in a neighborhood in Southwest Gainesville(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers are investigating after a man was stabbed on Tuesday.

Officers say it happened just after 10 a.m. at a home on Southwest 26th Drive. A man was taken to UF Health Shands suffering a stab wound where he died.

Officers say the suspect and another person were involved in an altercation.

TRENDING: Gainesville man arrested for pushing elderly woman, threatening her with hammer

Forensics was called to the scene to investigate. Gainesville Fire Rescue crews also responded.

