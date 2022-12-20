Wyatt Langford, Hurston Waldrep voted preseason First Team All-Americans

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -It may seem odd when we’re all dressed in sweaters and jackets these days, but in less than two months, it will be baseball season.

The Florida Gators will carry some preseason hype, including Monday’s announcement that four players were voted preseason All-Americans courtesy of Collegiate Baseball.

Pitcher Hurston Waldrep and outfielder Wyatt Langford were chosen as First Teammers. Waldrep is a transfer from Southern Mississippi. He posted a 3.20 ERA last season for the Eagles, and averaged 14 strikeouts per nine innings.

Langford is coming off a 26-homer campaign that tied a Florida single season record. Langford also batted .355 and led the Gators in all three triple crown categories. Pitcher Brandon Sproat was selected to the Second Team, and catcher BT Riopelle was named to the Third Team. Florida opens the 2023 season on Feb. 17 at home versus Charleston Southern.

