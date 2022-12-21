8th Circuit Public Defender shares memories of a colleague that was killed in a vehicle crash

By WCJB Staff and Mike Rogers
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 1:51 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida’s public defender is sharing memories of a colleague who was killed in a vehicle crash on Sunday.

Kristina Wiggins, 48, was a mother of two who had worked as executive director of the Florida Public Defender’s Association.

Wiggins was killed in a crash Sunday night.

8th Circuit Public Defender Stacy Scott says they spent much of their time at the State Capitol lobbying for funding for the association.

“She had worked in various aspects of the legislative process for years. I think she did care deeply about the mission of the public defenders once she came to work with us and learned about it and was very dedicated to what we do and we very supportive to our mission, said Stacy Scott.”

Wiggins was most recently a faculty member with Tallahassee Community College.

