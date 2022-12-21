Cold night shelters to open as temperatures expected to drop below freezing

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing in North Central Florida over the Christmas weekend and area shelters are opening to provide a warm bed to those in need.

Lake City

In Lake City, Parkview Baptist Church is opening its cold weather shelter starting on Friday at 5:30 p.m. The shelter will open at that time every night through Tuesday night, with the expectation of Saturday when the shelter will open at 7:30 p.m.

The shelter is located in the fellowship hall of the church on 268 SW Lake Jeffery Road, which is across from Younge’s Park in Lake City.

Gainesville:

Cold shelters are typically activated in Alachua County when temperatures fall below 45 degrees. Grace Marketplace and the St. Francis House will be open starting on Friday night and running through Wednesday night.

The St. Francis House provides temporary shelter for families, women, and children at 413 S. Main St., Gainesville. Grace Marketplace serves single adults at 3055 N.E. 28th Ave, Gainesville.

Ocala

The Ocala/Marion County Salvation Army often opens a cold night shelter when temperatures are low enough. We are working to confirm whether the shelter will be open over the weekend

