Columbia County Report: Florida Gateway College announces first softball signing class since program’s return

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - At Florida Gateway College, a long dormant program is rising from the dust.

After 17 years, softball is making its return to the school in 2024!

It’s the 5th program FGC has brought back since restarting its athletic department.

“Right now we’re really excited,” said athletic director Chris Hackett. “We got kind of a hub of activity going on, bunch of activity on the softball site, and we just released the first recruiting class--17 players.”

“It’s really good to kind of build it from the ground up and kind of move forward with everything.”

The school made its first recruiting class official today, and it taps into a loaded pool of talent close to home.

13 of the 17 players in FGC’s class are from North Central Florida.

One of them, Reece Chasteen, is a Lake City native and played softball for Columbia High School. She said the Timberwolves will not be phased by the challenge of being brand new program.

“I’ve seen some of the people that were signed and I know a few of them,” said Chaseteen. These are some very confident girls. Very good girls to come for the first class. I’m very confident in this class.”

She even believes that being a brand new program could play to their advantage.

“No one knows us,” said Chasteen. “No one knows us, we’re the underdog in every single thing we’re going to be doing.”

The pack will be led by Chasteen’s former coach at Columbia Jimmy Williams, who won the 2013 state championship with the Tigers.

“No nonsense,” said Chasteen about her coach. “He’ll tell you as it lies. He’s not gonna sugarcoat it and I appreciate that honesty in a coach and that’s one of the things I like so much about him.”

The softball complex is currently 60% complete and first pitch is scheduled for spring 2024.

