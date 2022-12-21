Deeper Purpose Community Church will have its first Presence with the Police event

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - The Deeper Purpose Community Church will host their 1st annual Presence with the Police event.

It is a kids Christmas party between community kids & law enforcement.

The purpose is to promote closer relationships with area law enforcement and area children, youth, families.

The party will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the High Springs Civic Center.

The Florida Highway Patrol, the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, and other agencies will be in attendance.

