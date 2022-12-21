Disabled Ocala man gifted much-needed bathroom accommodations

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man with physical challenges received an extreme bath makeover thanks to a company in Marion County.

Cody Zeh of Ocala Baths donated his company’s time and supplies to renovate Jordan Coppock’s bathroom after his mom, Vicki, submitted an essay on why her son desperately needed a new tub.

Coppock suffered a stroke as an infant, leaving him with cognitive and physical difficulties.

Ocala Bath crews installed the new bathtub in one day, and added a stand-up shower with safety bars.

These additions to the bathroom will help to give Jordan a bit more independence.

