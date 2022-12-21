Disabled Ocala man gifted much-needed bathroom accommodations

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man with physical challenges received an extreme bath makeover thanks to a company in Marion County.

Cody Zeh of Ocala Baths donated his company’s time and supplies to renovate Jordan Coppock’s bathroom after his mom, Vicki, submitted an essay on why her son desperately needed a new tub.

TRENDING: Tom Petty muralist battling leukemia

Coppock suffered a stroke as an infant, leaving him with cognitive and physical difficulties.

Ocala Bath crews installed the new bathtub in one day, and added a stand-up shower with safety bars.

These additions to the bathroom will help to give Jordan a bit more independence.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland

Latest News

Tom Petty muralist battling leukemia
Disabled Ocala man gifted much-needed bathroom accommodations
Orange Springs residents rejoice after sand mine proposal is denied
County commissioners voted unanimously to put a sand mine in Orange Springs.
Orange Springs residents rejoice after sand mine proposal is denied