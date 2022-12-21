Downtown Gainesville to host Downtown Chanukah Festival

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:57 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Wednesday is the fourth night of Chanukah and the Downtown Chanukah Festival and Grand Menorah Lighting will get underway.

This event is held at the Bo Diddley Downtown Community Plaza starting at 5 p.m.

Special dignitaries will join in on the celebration by lighting the menorah, which is the largest menorah in Alachua County.

The program will feature a live stage performance, Chanukah kits with traditional hot latkes, and more.

