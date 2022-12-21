Gator football team lands 22 players on Early Signing Day

Florida stocks up after back-to-back losing seasons
Florida boats No. 8 class in the country
By Kevin Wells
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After watching their team struggle through a second straight 6-7 season, Early Signing Day couldn’t arrive soon enough for Gator Nation. Florida stocked its 2023 incoming class with the addition of 22 signees on Wednesday. The class is highlighted by quarterback Jaden Rashada of Pittsburg, California, the nation’s No. 2 passer in the ESPN rankings. Other top recruits are center Knijeah Harris (No. 1 at his position) and defensive tackle Kelby Collins (No. 5 at his position). ESPN ranks the class No. 8 overall.

2023 Gator Signing Class: Offense

Jaden Rashada QB Pittsburg, CA

Treyaun Webb RB Jacksonville, FL

Andy Jean WR Miami, FL

Aidan Mizell WR Orlando, FL

Tony Livingston TE Tampa, FL

Eugene Wilson III ATH Tampa, FL

Knijeah Harris C Port St. Lucie, FL

Roderick Kearney OG Orange Park, FL

Bryce Lovett OT Rockledge, FL

2023 Gator Signing Class: Defense

Kelby Collins DT Gardendale, AL

Will Norman DT Camden, NJ

Caleb Banks DE Southfield, MI (Transfer, Louisville)

Gavin Hill DE Gainesville, FL

Kamran James DE Orlando, FL

Jaden Robinson ILB Lake City, FL

TJ Searcy OLB Thomaston, GA

Jordan Castell S Winter Garden, FL

Bryce Thornton S Alpharetta, GA

Sharif Denson CB Jacksonville, FL

Ja’Keem Jackson CB Seminole, FL

Dijon Johnson CB Tampa, FL

Aaron Gates ATH Dublin, GA

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland

Latest News

Jaden Robinson and Amare Ferrell sign their NLI's to Florida and Indiana
Signing day for high school football players across NCFL
Softball is the fifth program to return to the school since it brought back athletics
Columbia County Report: Florida Gateway College announces first softball signing class since program’s return
Florida guard Kyle Lofton (11) drives against Connecticut forward Adama Sanogo (21) during the...
UF men’s basketball team goes cold, falls to Oklahoma, 62-53 in Jumpman Invitational
Gainesville High School, Wednesday
Trinity Catholic rallies past GHS in girls hoops, 52-43