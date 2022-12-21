Gator football team lands 22 players on Early Signing Day

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After watching their team struggle through a second straight 6-7 season, Early Signing Day couldn’t arrive soon enough for Gator Nation. Florida stocked its 2023 incoming class with the addition of 22 signees on Wednesday. The class is highlighted by quarterback Jaden Rashada of Pittsburg, California, the nation’s No. 2 passer in the ESPN rankings. Other top recruits are center Knijeah Harris (No. 1 at his position) and defensive tackle Kelby Collins (No. 5 at his position). ESPN ranks the class No. 8 overall.

2023 Gator Signing Class: Offense

Jaden Rashada QB Pittsburg, CA

Treyaun Webb RB Jacksonville, FL

Andy Jean WR Miami, FL

Aidan Mizell WR Orlando, FL

Tony Livingston TE Tampa, FL

Eugene Wilson III ATH Tampa, FL

Knijeah Harris C Port St. Lucie, FL

Roderick Kearney OG Orange Park, FL

Bryce Lovett OT Rockledge, FL

2023 Gator Signing Class: Defense

Kelby Collins DT Gardendale, AL

Will Norman DT Camden, NJ

Caleb Banks DE Southfield, MI (Transfer, Louisville)

Gavin Hill DE Gainesville, FL

Kamran James DE Orlando, FL

Jaden Robinson ILB Lake City, FL

TJ Searcy OLB Thomaston, GA

Jordan Castell S Winter Garden, FL

Bryce Thornton S Alpharetta, GA

Sharif Denson CB Jacksonville, FL

Ja’Keem Jackson CB Seminole, FL

Dijon Johnson CB Tampa, FL

Aaron Gates ATH Dublin, GA

