LCSO arrested a man who stole a front loader

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - A 50-thousand dollar front loader is back in the right hands after deputies arrested a man who stole it from a job site.

Levy County Sheriff’s deputies say 42-year-old Anthony Ralph stole a John Deere 5-44 front loader off a construction site in Dunnellon.

Deputies found Ralph using the vehicle to clear land off of state road 121 and county road 337.

Ralph was arrested and also has active warrants in Alachua and Citrus counties.

