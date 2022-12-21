Marion County and city of Ocala did not agree on how to fund no-kill animal shelter in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County and Ocala city officials still have a ways to go to agree on how to fund a no-kill animal shelter.

The county’s plan to charge the city 10% of their operating costs wasn’t met with enthusiasm by council members Tuesday night.

Ocala officials want to learn how many animals are picked up in the city before agreeing on how much of a share they pay the county.

They also want a say in how the shelter is run.

City staffers say they will try to set up a workshop with shelter staff to get those answers.

