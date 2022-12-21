MCSO are on the lookout for a pair of thieves

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies are in search for a pair who used fake money to buy store products.

Deputies say these 2 people used a fake 50-dollar bill and got the change back on Thursday, December 8th at the Winn Dixie in Silver Springs.

Deputies said the pair tried to do the same at the Winn Dixie liquor store, but a clerk noticed the bills were fake.

