More than 100,000 toys estimated to have been donated to Toys for Tots this season

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - 100,000 donations can’t be wrong. That’s the preliminary number of toys donated to Toys for Tots this season.

These are estimates, but between fundraising and toy donations, more than 100,000 toys are ready to be handed out by the marines.

This includes estimates from the Columbia County, Marion County, and Alachua and tri-county drives.

Toys still can be donated in Columbia County until Christmas Eve, and organizers in Marion County say monetary donations are still critical.

