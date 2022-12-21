NCFL mental health expert discusses the holiday blues

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Valerie Pasquale is Meridian Behavioral Healthcare’s prevention director.

Pasquale says the holiday blues are when you feel down, emotionally overwhelmed, or even depressed.

The key thing to know is that it is temporary.

Pasquale encourages self-care practices to combat the blues.

If you need to reach out for help, Meridian’s crisis line is (352) 374-5600, option 1.

The National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is 988.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.