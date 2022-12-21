One person remains in hospital after Lake City shooting

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Police are still searching for suspects and vehicles involved in a shooting in lake city Monday night.

The shooting injured five people and occurred at the intersection of NW Dixie Avenue and Wright Lane in Lake City.

Police say it occurred after a verbal altercation between two groups of people in two cars.

“There was a vehicle sitting at the intersection at Dixie and another vehicle pulled up, an argument ensued, couple individuals jumped out of the vehicle that rolled up and opened fire on the car that was parked,” said Lake City Police Chief, Gerald Butler. “That vehicle fled the scene, the vehicle that was shot at also fled and unfortunately a couple of bystanders were struck.”

The people involved in the shooting were wearing ski masks and thus police have been unable to identify any subjects.

The Lake City Police Chief said an uptick in violence is not uncommon at this time of year.

“It’s the holidays but it’s also a stressful time for a lot of people,” said Butler. “With the weather, people are inside they’re more enclosed so not just the shootings but crime on average, the shop liftings and that kind of crimes tend to pick up around the holidays.”

All of the people injured in the shootout suffered non life threatening injuries and only one remained in the hospital as of Tuesday morning.

LCPD plan to increase their presence in the neighborhood, in conjunction with Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

