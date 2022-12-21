Orange Springs residents rejoice after sand mine proposal is denied

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A special use permit was proposed to turn nearly 200 acres of land off HWY 318 near Horseshoe Lake in Orange Springs into a sand mine.

“I have two children that have special needs one is deaf and also has autism and the other has chronic lung disease. So I just imagine 50 trucks a day just beeping and going and everything going on what’s that going on,” said Manny Davis.

At a Marion County Commission meeting, more than 60 residents wore orange and spoke against the mine bringing up issues like water pollution, noise, dust, and safety.

“Live my your oath to protect these kids. It ain’t about fish it ain’t about water it’s about human life for sand, for sand,” said Tony Davis.

But attorney David Tillman representing MG Cattle Company LLC said the mine belongs in the area.

“There is a need for sand it is necessary and this is one of the least impactful mines that has been brought before y’all.”

But county commissioners listened to residents, voting unanimously to deny the sand mine in Orange Springs.

Leslie Dalton said she was proud of the turnout and she and her neighbors fought hard.

“We’re just happy that our community came together we stopped this project from happening. Whether it’s borrowing, sand mining, or masquerading we knew what was good for our community.”

Although residents are rejoicing commissioners warned them that a year from now another developer may try to build something else on the land.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.