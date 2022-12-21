Paige’s Kitchen: Purple Cabbage Salad

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you are looking for a new recipe to add to your Hanukkah collection this salad is not only colorful but it is delicious. I hope you enjoy this as you celebrate the Festival of Lights!

Ingredients

Salad:

16 oz shredded purple cabbage

1/3 cup chopped scallions

1/3 cup toasted pine nuts

6 ounces of shredded or julienned carrots

1 11 ounce can of mandarin oranges (reserve the liquid)

2 handfuls of dried cranberries

Dressing:

4 Tablespoons brown sugar

1/2 tsp fresh black pepper

1/4 tsp of fine sea salt

4 Tablespoons of red wine vinegar

1 Tablespoon juice of mandarin oranges

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1 tsp chicken consomme powder

1/2 tsp garlic powder

Directions

Place all the salad ingredients in a large ziploc bag and toss. In a jar mix all the dressing ingredients and shake until thoroughly mixed Pour dressing over salad and refrigerate at least an hour for flavor to mix.

