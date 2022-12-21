Paige’s Kitchen: Purple Cabbage Salad
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you are looking for a new recipe to add to your Hanukkah collection this salad is not only colorful but it is delicious. I hope you enjoy this as you celebrate the Festival of Lights!
Ingredients
Salad:
16 oz shredded purple cabbage
1/3 cup chopped scallions
1/3 cup toasted pine nuts
6 ounces of shredded or julienned carrots
1 11 ounce can of mandarin oranges (reserve the liquid)
2 handfuls of dried cranberries
Dressing:
4 Tablespoons brown sugar
1/2 tsp fresh black pepper
1/4 tsp of fine sea salt
4 Tablespoons of red wine vinegar
1 Tablespoon juice of mandarin oranges
1/2 cup vegetable oil
1 tsp chicken consomme powder
1/2 tsp garlic powder
Directions
- Place all the salad ingredients in a large ziploc bag and toss.
- In a jar mix all the dressing ingredients and shake until thoroughly mixed
- Pour dressing over salad and refrigerate at least an hour for flavor to mix.
