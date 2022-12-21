Signing day for high school football players across NCFL

(WCJB) -Some of the best high school football programs in North Central Florida produced letter of intent signings at the start of the early signing perod on Wendesday.

At Columbia High School, it was a day to celebrate the commitments of linebacker Jaden Robinson and safety Amare Ferrell. Robinson will be a Florida Gator and Ferrell signed with Indiana. The players helped Columbia win the Class 3A-Suburban region title this fall, and anchored a defense that accumulated 20 interceptions. Robinson is a believer in head coach Billy Napier’s potential at Florida.

“The way he is trying to turn the program around, changing the culture with this class that is coming up, the class of 2024 and they are locked in,” said Robinson. “I believe we can be something special.”

Ferrell is proud to have been a part of the Tiger program, and knows the experience will shape him for years to come.

“Going out with kids that you been around since you were five years old, coming to high school and playing football with them, and play all types of sports with them, just to be around Lake City, is a big football town, and I am definitely going to miss that,” said Ferrell.

At Bradford High School, The Tornadoes also made the state semifinals in Class 2A-Suburban. One of the major reasons why was running back / slot receiver Manny Covey, who averaged 106 rushing yards per game this season. Covey signed with Cincinnati on Wednesday, a program that made the College Football Playoff last season. Covey understands he’ll have to be the total package to make it in college.

“You have to have to grades if you want to play at the next level,” said Covey. “Your work ethic has to be hard, you have to be the best in the weight room, and you have to be a good person on and off the field.”

Other notable signings by NCFL players on Wednesday were:

Hawthorne DL Jailen Ruth: Vanderbilt

North Marion TE Elija Walton: Georgia Southern

Union County DE Markus Strong: Oklahoma

Columbia QB Tyler Jefferson: Central Michigan

