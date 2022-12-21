State legislation filed at the Capitol seeks to make school-board races partisan

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State legislation filed at the capitol would create a proposed constitutional amendment. Seeking to make school-board races partisan.

The proposal will be considered during next year’s legislative session, starting in March.

School-board races are required to be non-partisan under the state constitution.

State Representative Spencer Roach’s bill would change that; allowing candidates to run with party affiliations starting in 2026.

If approved, Roach’s proposal would go before voters in 2024.

“I don’t know why the law should allow these folks to hide their political party affiliation from voters” said State Representative Spencer Roach. “I think it’s incumbent upon us to ensure voters have the most transparency and the most information about any candidate, to help them make an informed choice on that candidate.”

Roach unsuccessfully filed a similar measure for the 2022 session.

