Tom Petty muralist battling leukemia

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville artist, best known for his work touching up paintings of the city’s favorite son, is fighting for his life.

Blake Harrison was admitted to UF Health Shands in late November and has spent the time since tackling his leukemia diagnosis. Harrison’s most recognized works across town are the picture of Gainesville rocker Tom Petty off of SW 16th Street and South Main and his work re-painting the Tom Petty memorial on the 34th Street graffiti wall. His deep connection to Petty’s work is helping him fight, just like the lyrics in the songwriter’s most popular tune.

“Oh I won’t back down absolutely, I won’t back down all day long that song is in my head,” said Harrison.

Harrison has Myelodysplastic Syndrome or MDS. It’s a genetic blood cancer, one trait that Harrison was not happy to receive from his departed mother.

“My mother gave me love, compassion, empathy, kindness, but apparently also gave me leukemia bless her soul,” said Harrison.

Harrison has been using the other traits he received from his mom while being stuck in a hospital room. He donated his hair to Wigs for Kids. He has also taken a liking to the hospital’s Arts in Medicine, or AIM program. A friend of Harrison’s runs the department. He says the good they do can sometimes be as important as the life-saving treatments he has been receiving from physicians.

“Finding needs from the patients and supplying arts in the different disciplines both music and visual arts different things like that,” said Harrison.

Harrison has a good chance of being sent home before Christmas and his birthday, but he will be back. Treatments are being scheduled in the coming weeks to prepare Blake’s body for a bone marrow transplant.

Harrison’s Petty work has garnered him fans across the country and world, several who are close to him, or who just want to help have donated to his GoFundme page.

“Kind of scared cause I can’t work that’s where my friends from all over from Europe, all the way down to here in Gainesville, back in Louisiana where I was raised, they are really helping out,” said Harrison.

Harrison says he hopes to continue painting Petty’s presence in the city once he gets back to full strength.

