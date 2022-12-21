Trinity Catholic rallies past GHS in girls hoops, 52-43

The Celtics improve to 7-3 overall, the Hurricanes drop to 6-5
18-3 run proves to be decisive for Celtics
By Kevin Wells
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Down 12 points in the third quarter, the Trinity Catholic girls basketball team staged an 18-3 run to end the frame, and the Celtics held on for a 52-43 road win over GHS on Tuesday night on the road. Trinity Catholic improves to 7-3 overall, while GHS falls to 6-5.

Heaven Sanders led Trinity Catholic with 17 points, while Alessa Washington poured in 13. Leyah Houston scored a game-high 19 for GHS in defeat.

The Celtics are back in action Thursday at home against The Villages. The Hurricanes are idle until Friday, Jan. 6 at Wildwood.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland

Latest News

Florida guard Kyle Lofton (11) drives against Connecticut forward Adama Sanogo (21) during the...
UF men’s basketball team goes cold, falls to Oklahoma, 62-53 in Jumpman Invitational
Trinity Catholic rallies past GHS in girls hoops, 52-43
Gator women get past UNC Greensboro, 79-55
Florida utility Wyatt Langford (36) runs to first base during an NCAA regional championship...
Wyatt Langford, Hurston Waldrep voted preseason First Team All-Americans