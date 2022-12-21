Trinity Catholic rallies past GHS in girls hoops, 52-43

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Down 12 points in the third quarter, the Trinity Catholic girls basketball team staged an 18-3 run to end the frame, and the Celtics held on for a 52-43 road win over GHS on Tuesday night on the road. Trinity Catholic improves to 7-3 overall, while GHS falls to 6-5.

Heaven Sanders led Trinity Catholic with 17 points, while Alessa Washington poured in 13. Leyah Houston scored a game-high 19 for GHS in defeat.

The Celtics are back in action Thursday at home against The Villages. The Hurricanes are idle until Friday, Jan. 6 at Wildwood.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.