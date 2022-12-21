Two men arrested after deadly stabbing in Gainesville neighborhood
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two men were arrested on charges related to the murder of a man in a Gainesville neighborhood on Tuesday after investigators apparently rejected any claims of self-defense.
Gainesville Police Officers arrested Tasireous Townsend, 21, and D’Angelo Bridges, 18, on charges connected to a deadly stabbing that happened just after 10 a.m. at a home on Southwest 26th Drive.
Townsend faces a premeditated homicide charge while Bridges faces an aggravated battery charge. Both are also charged with destroying evidence.
Witnesses told officers, Townsend and the victim were engaged in a fight when Townsend stabbed the man. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
