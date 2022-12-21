Two men arrested after deadly stabbing in Gainesville neighborhood

Alachua County Jail booking photos of Tasireous Townsend, 21, and D’Angelo Bridges, 18, charged...
Alachua County Jail booking photos of Tasireous Townsend, 21, and D’Angelo Bridges, 18, charged in connection to deadly stabbing(WCJB, ASO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two men were arrested on charges related to the murder of a man in a Gainesville neighborhood on Tuesday after investigators apparently rejected any claims of self-defense.

Gainesville Police Officers arrested Tasireous Townsend, 21, and D’Angelo Bridges, 18, on charges connected to a deadly stabbing that happened just after 10 a.m. at a home on Southwest 26th Drive.

RELATED: Gainesville Police investigate claim of self-defense in deadly stabbing

Townsend faces a premeditated homicide charge while Bridges faces an aggravated battery charge. Both are also charged with destroying evidence.

Witnesses told officers, Townsend and the victim were engaged in a fight when Townsend stabbed the man. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Gainesville Police investigate a claim of self-defense in a deadly stabbing

