UF Health Shands wins property tax exemption in Appeals Court

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health Shands has won a legal battle over property taxes.

The Appeals Court upheld an Alachua County Circuit Judge’s decision to side with Shands in a dispute about whether they should be subject to property taxes.

The Court of Appeal agreed with the Circuit Judge, who ruled that Shands, and the Florida Clinical Practice Association Inc., are “equitably owned” by the University of Florida and, as a result, are exempt from property taxes.

