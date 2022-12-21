UF Health Shands wins property tax exemption in Appeals Court

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health Shands has won a legal battle over property taxes.

The Appeals Court upheld an Alachua County Circuit Judge’s decision to side with Shands in a dispute about whether they should be subject to property taxes.

TRENDING: Marion County commissioners discussed rising costs linked to the no-kill animal shelter

The Court of Appeal agreed with the Circuit Judge, who ruled that Shands, and the Florida Clinical Practice Association Inc., are “equitably owned” by the University of Florida and, as a result, are exempt from property taxes.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.