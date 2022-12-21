UF men’s basketball team goes cold, falls to Oklahoma, 62-53 in Jumpman Invitational

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCJB) -The Gator men’s basketball team couldn’t overcome a 2-for-22 performance from outside the three-point arc and fell to 7-5 on the season with a 62-53 loss to Oklahoma in the Jumpman Invitational on Tuesday night in Charlotte. The loss is Florida’s fourth against a major conference program compared to just two victories.

Colin Castleton played a strong game on the interior, scoring 22 points. Guard Trey Bonham added 14 points, but no other Gator scored more than six and Oklahoma was able to rally from an 11-point first half deficit.

The Sooners outscored the Gators 10-2 to close the first half, and then took command for good at 42-41 on Grant Sherfield’s trey with 12:39 remaining. Oklahoma outscored Florida from three-point range, 21-6.

The Florida women take the floor in the Jumpman Invitational on Wednesday night when they face the Sooners as well. Tip-off is at 9:30 p.m.

As for the Gator men, they head into SEC play with a loss. Florida’s first conference road game is Wednesday, Dec. 28 at Auburn.

