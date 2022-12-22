2 men are behind bars in relation to a deadly shooting near Santa Fe College

Jacoby Edwards and Andre Bleau are under arrest for the shooting incident near Santa Fe College.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:01 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have more details about a deadly shooting near Santa Fe College.

Jacoby Edwards and Andre Bleau, both 18 years old, are behind bars on charges of armed robbery, homicide, and criminal conspiracy.

On December 9th, sheriff’s deputies say Bleau and Edwards worked with 18-year-old Cameron Gibbs to carry out an armed home robbery.

Deputies say the victim knew Edwards and let him inside.

Sheriff’s officials say that’s when Bleau and Gibbs rushed in and ordered the occupants to get on the ground.

The victim grabbed a gun and shot Gibbs, who later died in a hospital.

TRENDING: LCSO arrested a man who stole a front loader

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland

Latest News

Marion County firefighters are investigating the source of a fire that lead to the death of an...
MCFR are investigating a fire that killed an elderly woman and her dog
MCFR are investigating a fire that killed an elderly woman and her dog - clipped version
2 men are behind bars in relation to a deadly shooting near Santa Fe College
Columbia, Bradford produce FBS signees