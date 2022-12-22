2 men are behind bars in relation to a deadly shooting near Santa Fe College

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have more details about a deadly shooting near Santa Fe College.

Jacoby Edwards and Andre Bleau, both 18 years old, are behind bars on charges of armed robbery, homicide, and criminal conspiracy.

On December 9th, sheriff’s deputies say Bleau and Edwards worked with 18-year-old Cameron Gibbs to carry out an armed home robbery.

Deputies say the victim knew Edwards and let him inside.

Sheriff’s officials say that’s when Bleau and Gibbs rushed in and ordered the occupants to get on the ground.

The victim grabbed a gun and shot Gibbs, who later died in a hospital.

