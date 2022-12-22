Alachua County defendant attacks attorney in court, prompting state legislation

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - What should’ve been a routine trial for career criminal Obadiah Dillard with his defense attorney Eric Atria turned into something much bigger.

Dillard punched Atria on the left side of his head, fracturing his skull. Now, attorneys and lawmakers want to initiate change.

“We are in those dangerous positions with a lot of dangerous people, but to see it was shocking,” said Candice Brower, Regional Counsel, Office Of Criminal Conflict And Civil Regional Counsel.

Brower oversees the regional counsel which provides defense attorneys for five circuit courts in Florida. She is now working with FL Rep. Patt Maney, of Okaloosa, to change Florida law.

“Anybody who attacks them, really attacks the whole functioning of our criminal justice system,” said Maney. “I believe that we should pass a law that increases the penalty, enhances the penalty, for anybody who does that.”

That bill was just filed as House Bill 71.

The current law raises penalties for violent offenders if they commit an act of violence against law enforcement officers, correctional officers, assistant and state attorneys, justices, or judges, but defense attorneys are not included.

“We were glaringly missing and when I say we I mean all defense attorneys, public defender, regional counsel or even hired attorneys,” said Brower.

Congressman Maney said he saddened and stunned to see just how violent the defendant became with Atria.

“That’s why I’m determined to take some action and try to get it resolved... I decided to sponsor legislation to enhance penalties of defendants or people who do this kind of act.”

Brower said she plans to travel to Tallahassee to advocate for this bill once the legislative session starts.

