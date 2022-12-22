Alachua Police arrest murder suspect in apartment complex shooting

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - An arrest has been made in the deadly shooting at an apartment complex in the City of Alachua nearly two weeks ago.

Alachua Police Department officials say they arrested Lacorrin Calhoun, 20, on Thursday in connection to the Dec. 9 shooting at One 51 Apartments. Jaquan Robinson, 22, was killed in what officials describe as a “drug deal gone foul.”

Officers say on the night of the shooting, they found Robinson suffering a gunshot wound to his side at the apartment complex on Northwest 150th Road. While on the way to the hospital, he died as a result of his injuries.

Officers then received a call from Calhoun reporting he had been shot in the back. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and was released days later.

Through interviews, detectives determined Calhoun was the primary aggressor in a drug deal leading to the death of Robinson.

Calhoun was arrested on charges of second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

