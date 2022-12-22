Arnette House will giveaway a used car to family in need in Ocala

The Arnette House is giving a used car away to a family in need in Ocala.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Arnette House is giving a used car away to a family in need in Ocala.

Along with the car, the family will receive gifts and gift cards to grocery stores so they can purchase a Christmas meal.

The giveaway will be held at 2310 NE 24th St in Ocala.

The event will start at 10 a.m.

