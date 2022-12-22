Church in Gainesville helping homeless with blanket and cap donation this winter

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church is helping to prepare for the cold temperatures with a blanket and cap donation on Thursday.

The donation is to the homeless at St. Francis House.

Officials will be giving 40 newly purchased blankets and 22 beanie caps.

The donation will be at 10 a.m. at St. Francis House on 413 S Main St. in Gainesville.

This donation was made possible because of the ARPA Grant Award from the city of Gainesville.

