Crash in Columbia County left one person dead and three injured

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:46 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash south of Lake City left one person dead and three injured.

FHP troopers say Wednesday evening a pickup truck and an SUV collided.

This was in the intersection of Southwest Little Road and Southwest Pepper Way.

The pickup was approaching Southwest Little Road when they failed to make a left curve, crashing into the front of the SUV.

The pickup came to final rest in the southern tree line while the SUV was pushed backwards into a grassy ditch.

The passenger of the SUV died at the scene.

The SUV driver was reported with serious injuries and the two occupants of the pickup reported non-life threatening.

