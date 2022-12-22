Crash in Columbia County left one person dead

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash south of Lake City leaves one person dead.

FHP troopers say around 7:45 Wednesday evening, a pickup truck and an SUV collided in the intersection of Southwest Little Road and Southwest Pepper Way.

The passenger of the SUV died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported

